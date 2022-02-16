'Unstoppable' Mbappe underlines value to PSG and leaves Messi in shade

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) and Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mbappe has 22 goals this season in all competitions, while PSG's second-top scorer is Messi with seven.

Kylian Mbappe's importance to Paris Saint-Germain was all too evident long before his stoppage-time strike gave them a narrow win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League showdown on Tuesday and left them on course for a place in the quarter-finals.

