Focus on World Cup after heartbreaks

Taste Of Their Own Medicine. The U-20s got a timely warning that it is not always going to be rosy in their quest to become a force to reckon with women’s youth football. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Tough. Lutalo’s first assignment ended in disappointment as Uganda was ousted from the Cosafa Women Championship in South Africa at the group stages having beaten only Eswatini 5-1, drawn 0-0 to Namibia’s Eagles and lost 1-0 to Zambia.

The Uganda U-20 women’s national team are four matches away from their dream of making the World Cup in Costa Rica in August 2022.
It can be argued that the senior team Crested Cranes are about the same distance away from the 2023 World Cup.
It has not been a rosy road for the U-20s. They have had to show on more than one occasion that they can win even when things are not going their way.
Their qualification campaign started with a first round bye and they showed it was deserved with a resounding 10-3 aggregate win over neighbours Kenya in the second round in October.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.