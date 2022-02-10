Focus shifts to Afcon 2023

Fahd Bayo scored against Malawi in the last Afcon qualifiers.   Photo / Eddie Chicco

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • This week, Senegal flew home with their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations trophy but already the ground is rolling with preparations for the 2023 finals that will be hosted in Ivory Coast 16 months from now.

The end of one journey is the beginning of another, so they say.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.