Fred gives Rangnick reign at Man Utd lift off

Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) and Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred (R) celebrate after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 5, 2021. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

Ralf Rangnick's reign at Manchester United got off to a winning start thanks to a stunning strike from the much-maligned Fred to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.
A bright start from the Red Devils fizzled out without reward and the German looked like he might have to settle for a disappointing draw in his first match since taking charge until the end of the season.

