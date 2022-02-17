Fufa Big League: Bunjo still counting Proline’s chances as Kataka calls

Proline was among the preseason favourites to earn promotion to the Uganda Premier League but events that unfolded thereafter has left the team closer to the red spots than the green.

The Lugogo side with 13 points is eight behind the leading pack and just one above the relegation zone.

The team was infested by injuries in the first round and also failed to get licences for several players in time leaving Coach Anthony Bongole with a lean squad to select from.

However, the licences mess was sorted during the January transfer window with the club registering eight more players.

A 1-0 win over Nyamityobora signalled a sign of hope but a loss to Maroons last Sunday pulled them a step back.

However, their captain Nordin Bunjo is still hopeful that they can turn the season around.

“The other contenders have left us by some points but they are not so many to catch up,” Bunjo said. “The gap is big but we can manage to reduce it and qualify if we go by our plans. There were some issues that derailed us in the first round like that of players but that is sorted and the onus is on us to perform.

To be the best you must beat the best and Bunjo believes that the team still has a chance since they still have one more go at several of their main challengers including Kataka whom they face in Mbale today in their third match of the second round.

“We want to push harder in the remaining games starting with tomorrow’s (today) against Kataka who are among the leaders. It is tough but we have the right mind set as a team to achieve.”

In the other matches, leaders Blacks Power and Maroons play Calvary and Ndejje University in Lira and Ndejje respectively as Kyetume and Myda lock horns in Mukono.