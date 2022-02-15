Maroons step on the peddle, Kataka show determination

Maroons maintained their chase for promotion to the Uganda Premier League with a slim 1-0 victory over Proline on Sunday in their Fufa Big League match on Sunday at Luzira.

Solomon Walusimbi’s lone strike just after the half-hour mark ensured that the host retain the three points completing a double over their Lugogo rivals.

The prison warders who started the season slow have been on form lately with good results that have now propelled them to second with 22 points, two off leaders Blacks Power.

“The score was slim but what matters is that we picked the three points in front of our fans,” Maroons long-serving captain Sylvester Okello said after the win.

“We don’t have any pressure because that’s on the one leading the table. We’re lucky to have some experienced players in the team who can manage the situations. Our focus is on chasing the table leaders and ensure we get enough points to be safe toward the last three games.”

In Mbarara, Kataka started their second round with a hard-fought 3-2 win over struggling Nyamityobora in an early televised kick-off.

Marcus Aka gave the Mbale side an early 11th minute win but a Meddy Matovu’s 40th and 54th minute brace threatened the status quo.

However, Joel Sendi’s desperate clearance could only find the back of his own net for Kataka’s equaliser before Shakur Mafabi completed the comeback.

Blacks Power also came from behind to beat Myda 2-1 in Tororo, thanks to a Michael Siu brace. Geoffrey Sserunkuma had put the Malaba border side ahead.

Blacks Powers lead the table with 24 points, two and three ahead of Maroons and Kataka while Calvary who beat Ndejje University is just two below the promotional slots.