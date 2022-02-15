Maroons step on the peddle, Kataka show determination

A section of Maroons FC players. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Blacks Powers lead the table with 24 points, two and three ahead of Maroons and Kataka while Calvary who beat Ndejje University is just two below the promotional slots.

Maroons maintained their chase for promotion to the Uganda Premier League with a slim 1-0 victory over Proline on Sunday in their Fufa Big League match on Sunday at Luzira.

