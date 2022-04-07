Gitta, Kasonko promise huge Uganda Cup upsets

The business stage of the Stanbic Uganda Cup served explosive and dicey quarterfinal draws yesterday.

Last year’s winners Vipers and runners up Bul were kept apart but each handed a daunting opponent.

Roberto Oliveira’s two-time winners Vipers will descend on Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso to extinguish Wakiso Giants’ ambitions expecting nothing less than a tug of war.

Much has changed since the Venoms, now leading the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with a seven-point margin, decimated the Purple Sharks 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende in October.

In came coach Alex Gitta who added a fighting layer and unpredictability to Wakiso Giants’ cause and they now occupy the seventh slot on the log with eyes fixed on winning their maiden knockout trophy.

“I will be meeting Vipers for the first time in the capacity of head coach. Vipers is such a great team who happen to be the defending champions of this trophy and on good form as of now so between now and April 24 a lot can happen,” Gitta told Monitor.

He believes Vipers, mighty as they seem, can fall at Wakisha Stadium, if his team employs the right tactics and stay steadfast.

“The battle of the day will be on who will win the midfield battle.We shall be working towards that and seeing how we can deny supply to their forward line,” he revealed.

Bul captain Kasonko

Vipers has supplied a host of players like Alex Komakeck, Tom Masiko and Rahmat Senfuka to Wakiso Giants over time and Gitta believes their influence and performance on match day might impact the result.

Bul still hurt by 8-1 shame

The laws of the game barred Bul skipper George Kasonko, then a new recruit from Busoga United, to partake in the one sided final last year that Vipers won 8-1 at Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru.

“We still think of the result and work hard to erase the memory.