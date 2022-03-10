Ankole Lions have no hiding place after Wakiso Giants humbling

It is a public secret that Mbarara City are poor travellers.

A team that can eject URA in the Uganda Cup and hold them in the league in a space of four days, put up little resistance against Wakiso Giants yesterday at Wakisha Stadium. They lost 3-1 to Alex Gitta’s Purple Sharks who are nursing a three-match losing streak in a pitiable manner.

Striker Sam Ssenyonjo headed the home side into the lead off Joshua Lubwama’s corner in the 20th minute before Mbarara City equalised through a Charles Sempa penalty on 53 minutes. In between, Ssenyondo had missed from 12 yards.

Wakiso Giants turned on the heat in the second half with another header from youthful midfielder Titus Ssematimba on 73 minutes before substitute Ivan Bogere sealed the win on 83 minutes with a long lob that left Ankole Lions goalkeeper Martin Elungat startled.

“We train such set piece situations and I’m happy it yielded two goals today. We remained calm and got back the lead. The losses to Arua Hill and URA before prompted us to revise the principles of defending. We are looking for 19 points in the next 10 matches,” said Gitta.

Wakiso Giants are seventh on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 30 points from 20 matches while Mbarara City are third from bottom with 17 points from as much games.

“We tried to change to a combative 3-5-2 system in the second half but inexperience cost us.We dearly missed our star players (defender Souleyman Bamba, left-back Jasper Aheebwa, midfielder Solomon Okwalinga and striker Makweth Wol), “ Mbarara City coach Sadiq Sempigi revealed.

He believes that the quest to stay afloat in the top flight league is attainable - starting with the next league match against Onduparaka in Arua.