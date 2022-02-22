Vipers, UPDF toil in Cup as Wakiso’s Gita warns Giants

Scored. Sentamu (L) rescued a strong Vipers side. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Elvis Senono

  • Striker Yunus Sentamu struck seven minutes from time from outside the box for the decisive goal in a game in which the Uganda Premier League leaders struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Wakiso Giants coach Alex Gitta insists his side will not be taking chances when they play Big League side Kyetume in Uganda Cup round-of-32 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium today.

