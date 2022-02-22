Vipers, UPDF toil in Cup as Wakiso’s Gita warns Giants

Wakiso Giants coach Alex Gitta insists his side will not be taking chances when they play Big League side Kyetume in Uganda Cup round-of-32 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium today.

His remarks come after fellow topflight league sides UPDF and reigning Stanbic Uganda Cup champions Vipers struggled to get past lower league opposition.

“We are aware that in knockout football there is a surprise package at every level and we don’t want to make Kyetume that surprise package. We have prepared the players mentally,” Gita said.

Yesterday, defending champions Vipers started their title defence with a 1-0 win away to third tier Kigezi Homeboys.

Striker Yunus Sentamu struck seven minutes from time from outside the box for the decisive goal in a game in which the Uganda Premier League leaders struggled to create clear-cut chances.

In Bombo, substitute Yassin Sabir scored in added time to guide UPDF to a 1-0 win over Kampala regional side Impala Hill.

The result means UPDF, for whom coach Brian Ssenyondo has set a target of reaching the final, are the first team to reach the round of 16 stage.

Vipers will face Kalongo United in the round of 32 on Saturday.

MONDAY RESULTS

Kigezi Homeboyz 0 - 1 Vipers

UPDF 1 - 0 Impala Hill

Today – 3PM

Mbale Heroes vs. NEC

Tepa vs. Iganga Young

Luwero United vs. Ndejje Uni.