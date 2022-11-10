Hippos seal immediate Afcon U20 return

Uganda sealed an immediate return to the Africa Cup of Nations Under 20 tournament after reaching the final of the Cecafa Zonal tournament in Sudan.

Having only been drafted into the head coaching role two weeks before the start of the tournament the bare minimum for Jackson Mayanja was qualification to the continental showpiece tournament.

And the manner in which he achieved the feat was the least of his concerns particularly with the team having to overcome absence of five players who ruled out of the game for apparently failing a Covid test.

"This game was more tactical and today you did not see alot of tiki taka because we had five players who were out through Covid.

"We just wanted to get that one moment and when we got that moment we changed tactics and that's why it was difficult for Sudan to penetrate us," Mayanja said in his post-match comments.

Defender Rogers Torach and captain Isma Mugulusi got the goals that ensured Uganda has a chance of retaining the zonal title in the final against South Sudan who eliminated Ethiopia on penalties.

"Today was our final because the tournament is all about qualification and the job is done.

"It is important to qualify for Afcon for these young lads to go and market themselves," Mayanja stated.



Cecafa U20 zonal Qualifiers

Semifinal result