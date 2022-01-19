How Uganda voted in the Fifa Best awards

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski (on screen) during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich on January 17, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The winners were determined through a voting process that involved fans, selected media representatives from each member nation, the captains and head coaches of national teams.

The Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević gave the newly-crowned world men’s best player Robert Lewandowski a wild berth while voting for the Fifa The Best awards.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.