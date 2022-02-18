Hunger for premier league football, golden boot fuelling Amaku at Maroons

The chase for promotion to the Uganda Premier League is hot in the Fufa Big League and the race for the golden boot is fuelling it.

Among those in the race is Fred Amaku whose return of nine goals in thirteen games has seen Maroons turn around their season from a false start to a strong contender for a ticket up the ladder.

The Prison warders came from a goal down against Ndejje University away to win 3-1 with Amaku leading the comeback with a goal for himself.

The former Onduparaka, Paidha Black Angels and Busoga United striker says the hunger to play in the Uganda Premier League with Maroons is fuelling his performance.

“I got some options to join other teams when maroons got relegated but I felt that I was among those who contributed to our relegation because I didn’t do enough so, I decided to stay and help get it back to the league,” Amaku told Daily Monitor.

“Everyone at the club is working hard to see that we achieve that but, personally, I want to do that in style and cap it with the golden boot. I want to create assists for my fellow teammates whenever I get the opportunity and score as many to raise my profile. For sure, I miss playing in the [Uganda] premier league and compete at the top level in the country,” he added.

Amaku’s count of nine in 13 games is slightly below an average of a goal per match but for a Maroons team that managed only 14 last season, that’s a decent return.

Kyetume’s Ezra Kaye is leading the race with ten goals while Hakim Kiwanuka and Clinton Kamugisha come third after Amaku with eight each after thirteen games.

Yesterday’s (Thursday) results;

Ndejje University 1-3 Maroons

Blacks Power 2-0 Calvary

Luweero United 1-0 Nyamityobora

Kyetume 2-1 Myda

Kataka 3-0 Proline

Top scorers chart;

Ezra Kaye (Kyetume) – 10

Fred Amaku (Maroons) - 9

Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline) - 8

Clinton Kamugisha (Kitara) - 8

Geofrey Sserunkuma (Myda) – 7