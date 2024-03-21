Injuries, intrigue cited in Bul's unfaltering title surrender

Abbey Kikomeko's second-placed Bul have come so close to winning this season's StarTimes Uganda Premier League title that few could envisage their sudden freefall.

Bullishly, the Oil-makers led the table for much of the first round and even registered statement wins over challengers KCCA, SC Villa and Vipers before hell broke loose at the start of this year.

Out of the last eight league matches, Bul have won only once - against lukewarm Soltilo Bright Stars - which has enabled Kitara to pip them to the summit while NEC, SC Villa and Vipers are also bent on dislodging them further.

Bul have been commanding since the start of this season, there is certainly no doubt about that and have exceeded all expectations under Kikomenko but they are not quite ready to win the title.

Last week's 1-0 home loss to SC Villa was the latest reminder of that, as they shivered when faced with a determined onslaught, missed a penalty and missed their usual fortress comfort.

Kikomeko has bemoaned the growing injury list of pivotal players like Walter Ochora, Douglas Muganga, Nicholas Mwere, Alex Kitata, Anthony Mayanja and George Kasonko that has exposed their limited squad depth.

One player intimated , on anonymity preference, how the current squad is drained and has burned out as evidenced in the struggle against Villa at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru with only one natural defender.

There is a growing belief that the injury pile is caused by the 'poor state' of the Njeru turf, but no technical or scientific research is readily available to ascertain that.

In fact, inside sources reveal that about four players are carrying on wincing on pain killers which has significantly lowered their form.

Then again Bul has been blunt in front of goal - five goals in eight matches - largely due to the absence of Kitata and the inexperience of his surrogate Gerald Ogweti yet even January recruit Musa Esenu was not licensed.





Bul head coach Abel Kikomeko. PHOTO/ EDDIE CHICCO

More blues

The internal bickering has also been cited as a factor with the dressing room reportedly torn between the anti-Kikomeko and the pro-Kikomeko sections that has deflated the team unit and morale.

Bul was reportedly supposed to hold top management elections in December last year but due to the club's impressive form, it was postponed. The election hangover and fractions have reportedly stayed in the background to derail the club's mega double ambitions.

Some pundits believe the second round faltering syndrome has returned to haunt Bul even in their most promising season.

It was first witnessed under Alex Isabirye's first full season, and even last season when he started off well with Bul and their campaign collapsed like a pack of cards when he switched to Kitende midway the campaign.

Up next for Bul is a trip to Masindi to face on-form leaders Kitara on Good Friday before taking on Wakiso Giants, Express, NECand holders Vipers.

Kikomeko's troops must stop the rot fast before the title dreams completely fade off or else they turn their focus to the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarters for solace.

Bul last eight UPL results

Gaddafi 2-1 Bul

Bul 1-1 Mbarara City

KCCA 0-0 Bul

Bul 2-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

URA1-1 Bul

Maroons 0-0 Bul

Bul 0-1 UPDF

Bul 0-1 SC Villa

Bul's next five league matches