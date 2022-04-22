Innocent leading Buddo with goals

With his devastating pace, deft control, raw power and deadly finishing, Innocent Media Ronald has made Arua his playground.

The 19-year-old is a spectacle in the on-going Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship in Arua.

The son of a former amateur footballer in Koboko, Innocent, a South Sudanese youth international, left his birthplace early in order to make his dreams of playing at the highest levels a reality. At the age of 15 years in 2018, he was scouted by Sentah College Mbarara from Koboko Parents School in Senior Two as part of the deal to help Nyamityobora’s mandatory reserve team. Nyamityobora, which had qualified to the top flight, partnered with Sentah College to have all reserve players in one place.

Innocent was determined to make the most of it. Combining school time and playing the Fufa Juniors League, the then head coach James Odoch promoted him to the senior team after scoring the only goal in the derby against Mbarara City.

While appearing for Nyamityobora, Hakim Ssebunya, the games teacher of Buddo SS picked him during the game against Express FC at Wankulukuku and offered him a bursary. This was his second top flight game after making his debut against Maroons yet his impact was immediate as John Revita fouled him in the box for the penalty. “His movements and scoring were outstanding. I just loved him from the first time I saw him in action,” Ssebunya said.