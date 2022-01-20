Ivory Coast send reigning champions Algeria crashing out of AFCON 2021

Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez reacts after Ivory Coast scored their fourth goal during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ivory Coast and Algeria at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 20, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The holders had to beat the Ivorians to go through but they trailed 3-0 to goals by Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe before Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty.

The Ivory Coast crushed an abject Algeria 3-1 on Thursday with Nicolas Pepe among the scorers as the reigning champions crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.