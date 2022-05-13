Jogoos not under pressure cooker yet, says Koukouras

Having spent the majority of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season in the red zone, SC Villa seem to have developed a thick skin now.

Left with two dicey determinant ties, against Arua Hill today and Bul on the last day, Petros Koukouras’ side front a self-assured facet. “For us we have no pressure because we know we can win both games,” SC Villa Greek tactician states boldly. Koukouras hastily adds; “I have said many times that Villa is not going to be relegated.We want to finish as high as the seventh slot.”

Going into today’s tricky match at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, the Jogoos are 11th on the log with 30 points from 28 matches while Livingston Mbabazi’s Kongolo sit a decent fourth with 49 points from the same number of games.

The predicament casts Villa in a four-team tug of war to shed off the relegation scare as a two-point gap attracts Soltilo Bright,Busoga United, Gaddafi and Police in the mix.

Mbarara City and Tooro United which face off tomorrow in a dead rubber are already eliminated from the top flight.

Kongolo claws

That UPL debutants Arua Hill exhibited their best against the perceived top teams is not news to Koukouras.

“They have a strong team that is so organized and performs better than teams that have stayed longer in the league.

With a good coach and physical approach, they pegged us back in the first meeting as we led 2-0 to force a 2-2 draw.We need to be more focused and build on the Vipers and Police latest draws,” Koukouras told Daily Monitor.

Villa will miss the services of injured forward Nicholas Kabonge, midfielder Abdallah Salim and defender Shafik Bakaki yet the coach is not willing to rush youngsters Travis Mutyaba and Oscar Mawa back in the team.