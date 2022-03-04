KCCA lose ground after derby goal fest

As the StarTimes Uganda Premier League heads into the business stage, Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA is yet to gain composure and stability.

For the upteenth time, KCCA surrendered a lead when they seemed to be destined for victory - and Byekwaso rued the costly mistakes they can’t avoid in the title chase.

Against James Odoch’s Express at Wankulukuku yesterday, KCCA had recovered from Martin Kizza’s jaw dropping free-kick in the 19th minute to lead through Julius Poloto’s 45-minute penalty and Sadat Anaku’s well connected goal on 56 minutes.

Odoch rang changes and immediately the hosts gained control of the game resulting into the equaliser on 75 minutes - an exquisite finish by substitute Joseph Akandanwaho off right-back Enoch Walusimbi’s cross.

“We came for a win but we played a strong side. We wanted to put pressure on the table leaders but we made alot of mistakes and we were punished,” Byekwaso told Daily Monitor.

Three points adrift

That meant that second placed KCCA, on 40 points from 19 matches, are now three points adrift of leaders Vipers with 11 left to go.

“I consider it a point earned. Express is one of the top five teams in the league,” Byekwaso consoled himself as the pressure continues to mount.

All said, it was an end to end affair that exposed KCCA’s goalkeeping gamble that saw Derrick Ochan come under much scrutiny.

Express, now sixth on the table with 30 minutes from 19 matches, have renewed belief heading to Jinja to play Gaddafi on March 8 while KCCA take on SC Villa next at Lugogo on March 12.

“The double substitution of Enoch Walugembe and Akandanwaho helped us gain a valuable point.We can build on that henceforth,” Odoch revealed.

At the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, URA accrued a barren draw against hosts Mbarara City to stay third.