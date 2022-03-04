KCCA lose ground after derby goal fest

Bruising Battle. KCCA's Denis Iguma kicks the ball away from Express FC striker Martin Kizza during the derby encounter in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku yesterday. It ended 2-2.
 

By  Denis Bbosa Fred Mwambu  &  Elvis Senono

Away Blues. In Njeru, Busoga United continued with their steady climb away from the relegation zone with a 1-0    victory over SC Villa in a tight  affair. Busoga United forward Anwar Ntege scored a header off  Shaka Ssozi’s  corner.

As  the StarTimes Uganda Premier League heads into the business stage, Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA is yet to gain composure and stability.
For the upteenth time, KCCA surrendered a lead when they seemed to be destined for victory - and Byekwaso rued the costly mistakes they can’t avoid in the title chase.

