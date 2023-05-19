Kitara crowned, Nec promoted

There was joy for Kitara and National Enterprise Corparation (NEC) but heartache for Police as the second tier Fufa Big League 2023 season concluded on Thursday.

Kitara already promoted to the top tier division alongside Mbarara were crowned Big League champions following a 1-0 win over Kaaro Karungi to spark wild celebrations at an over flowing Kigaaya Ground and the entire Hoima district.

Paul Mucureezi scored the lone goal converting from the spot in the first half after midfielder Paddy Muhumuza was impeded in the box.

There was not much celebration in Mbale though as visiting Nec recorded an emphatic 4-1 away victory against Kataka at the Mbale Municipal ground.

They consequently pipped Police to the third and final promotion slot by three points after the latter were held to a 1-1 draw at Jinja North.

Police finished with 54 points three below NEC who have now clinched successive promotions from the third tier regional league.