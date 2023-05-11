Kitara FC, Mbarara FC promoted to Uganda Premier League

The return of Kitara FC and Mbarara City FC to the Uganda Premier League was confirmed with a match to spare after both sides won their away fixtures on Thursday.

Kitara, who are on the brink of clinching their first ever second tier championship title, condemned relegated Adjumani TC FC to a 3-0 rout while Mbarara City prevailed over Kaaro Karungi with a 2-0 score to win the Ankole Derby.

On Thursday, the Royals stretched their log lead to 58 points, one clear of the Ankole Lions who are now three points ahead of 3rd placed NEC FC.

Emphatic victories for Kitara and Mbarara imply that only Police FC and NEC FC are left in the promotion mix with the latter picking a crucial 3 points from a late 2-1 comeback at home to see off mid-table side, Kyetume FC. A narrow 1-0 win for Police FC against Boma FC in Masindi District keeps promotion very much in sight for the Cops as they remain separated from NEC FC by a point.

What next...

Kitara FC was relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season which was prematurely ended due to Covid-19 disruptions. Mbarara City would later follow suit in the 2022 season. Both sides will now turn focus to winning the championship with Kitara hosting Kaaro Karungi in its final game at the Kigaya Stadium where they are unbeaten this season.

On the other end, the Ankole Lions will look to throw a massive challenge for silverware when they visit Northern Gateway amidst hope that Kitara FC falters on the final day of the campaign.

In the battle for third spot direct qualification, Police FC will be aiming to avoid another season in the second tier when they host Jinja North as NEC play away against a tricky Kataka FC which secured its safety from cut off with a 1-1 draw with Lugazi FC on Thursday.