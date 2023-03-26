Kitara seeking revenge as Police, Mbarara clash in top-four battle

Kitara are looking to recover from the slip-up that saw them bow out of the Uganda Cup at the hands of Calvary to beat the same side when they face the same side in the Startimes Fufa Big League on Sunday in Yumbe District.

Calvary held their nerves a week ago to see off the Hoima Royals 8-7 in tense shootouts that followed a 1-1 draw in the round of 16.

Kitara returned to the same spot against the same opponent, this time with more at stake as they seek consistency to maintain the top spot.

They currently lead the table with 43 points but Mbarara City, Nec and Police blowing hot breath on their neck with three and four points behind.

Their striker Paul Mucureezi believes that they picked lessons from last week’s loss and are going for the win.

“The last game wasn’t an easy one because of the long journey and different environment but we’re now familiar,” Mucureezi noted.

“It will be a tough one but at least we know who we’re going to face. The positive part is that we didn’t lose that Uganda Cup game [in normal time] and by the time we go back, we should have corrected our mistake,” he adds.

In the other game scheduled for Sunday, fourth and second-placed Police and Mbarara City will take their top-four battle to Kavumba. The two shared spoils in a 1-all draw in the first round.

Police will look to bounce back from their 1-1 result away to Ndejje University while Mbarara focuses on building on their 4-1 over Calvary at Kakyeka.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Sunday fixtures, 4pm

Calvary vs. Kitara, Yumbe