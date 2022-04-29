Lutalo: Draws show it’s time to work

Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo has not been losing sleep praying for luck ahead of tonight’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon 2022) draw in Morocco.

Uganda is returning to Awcon for the first time in 22 years and Lutalo knows they must work their way up.

“It’s a draw, as you hear, so we must be ready to get anyone,” said Lutalo, who was given the mandate to lead the Crested Cranes last year. “You cannot expect any favours. We are ready for anyone.”

Lutalo is also dismissing the notion that his team should bask in the moment and be excited about returning to the continental showpiece. “The idea of excitement does not arise. Once the draws are out, it is time to work,” he added.

And work they must. This Awcon that has grown from eight to 12 teams after all is a pathway to next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia that also grows from 24 to 32 teams.

The semifinalists qualify to the World Cup directly while the 5th and 6th ranked teams in Morocco will go to Australia and New Zealand for an inter-continental qualifier later in the year. Can the Crested Cranes squeeze themselves in there?

It will be a dream come true for the players. Lutalo kicks off preparations are the end of the Fufa Women Super League season on May 20.

He has largely made up his mind on who should be in camp for the preparatory Cecafa Women Championships due May 22 to June 2.

“Only an announcement on who made the team is pending.

But we are also open to a few changes if there are players who can step up or even drop their level between now and the tournament. The ball is still in the players’ courts to continue working hard,” he added.

SEEDS