Madondo to Big League: Good move for club, bad for player

By George Katongole More by this Author

Joel Madondo is expected to be in the season squad for Fufa Big League entrants Gaddafi. According to close associates, this is a short deal to help the highly-rated youngster regain his confidence after a disappointing spell at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Madondo, 22, had signed a three-year contract in Morocco after a disputed move from Busoga United.

Now the former Busoga United striker is training with Gaddafi FC, in a wait and see move, for the moneybags that have recruited massively.

Although the deal is yet to be completed, head coach Michael Ssebaggala is happy to see the budding striker join his ambitious side.

“As a team we shall make sure that we provide him all the support he needs. This club has big ambitions and any player worth making a contribution is welcome,” Ssebaggala said without neither confirming nor denying the move.

Gaddafi, an army side based in Jinja is among the sides promoted to the Big League this season alongside Luweero United, Terrazzo and Tiles and Calvary. The team has been undergoing training at Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in preparation for league kick off.

Advertisement

For a player that was signed for $50,000 (about Shs183m), this move could be a downgrade.

The other Wydad returnees; Muhammad Shaban and Murushid Juuko have since settled in at Vipers and Express, respectively.

Madondo, the revelation of the Jinja SS winning side in the 2017 Copa Coca-Cola tournament in Masaka City. There are rumours that Vipers is interested in the striker but the player is understood to be biding his time.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com