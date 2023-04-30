Man City go top as Haaland equals Premier League goal record

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland equalled the competition's single-season goal record and Julian Alvarez scored a stunner to clinch Sunday's 2-1 win at Fulham.

Haaland converted a third minute penalty at Craven Cottage to move level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's single-season Premier League record total.

Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.

Haaland has reached 34 Premier League goals in just 30 appearances in the competition, scoring more than 21 top-flight teams have managed in total in their first 30 games this season.

It was also the Norway striker's 50th City goal in all competitions since he signed from Borussia Dortmund last year.

Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham but Julian Alvarez's first goal in six games, a brilliant long-range effort, lifted City one point clear of second placed Arsenal.

Treble-chasing City, on top for the first time in 10 weeks, have won their last eight league games and are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's red-hot team, who have a game in hand on Arsenal, need to win five of their last six games to be certain of a fifth title in six seasons.

With Haaland's goal spree showing no signs of slowing, few would bet against them taking advantage of Arsenal's collapse.

Arsenal, winless in their last four games, host Chelsea on Tuesday, with City back in action at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's crucial 4-1 demolition of Arsenal, Guardiola had dismissed suggestions the title race was over.

History-making Haaland

Guardiola reminded his players they were held to a surprise draw at Nottingham Forest in their next match after beating Arsenal in February.

It was a warning that had the desired affect, even without Kevin De Bruyne, who was missing due to an injury.

City took just three minutes to move ahead in west London as Riyad Mahrez found Alvarez in the Fulham area and the Argentine forward was flattened by Tim Ream's clumsy challenge.

History in his sights, Haaland took the ball with a determined look and confidently drove his penalty low past Bernd Leno.

Fulham broke out to snatch an equaliser against the run of play in the 15th minute.

Harry Wilson's pass found Vinicius and the Brazilian took advantage of City's sloppy marking to drill a powerful finish past Ederson from 10 yards.

Guardiola was on the touchline urging City to play with more focus and Jack Grealish nearly delivered when his curler from the edge of the area was brilliantly pushed onto the woodwork by Leno.

Alvarez has found consistent game-time hard to come by in his first season at City due to Haaland's excellence.

But Guardiola is a big fan of the diminutive World Cup winner and he showed exactly why he has the Spaniard's faith in the 36th minute.

Taking possession 25 yards from goal, Alvarez held off a Fulham challenge before shifting into position to unleash a sublime strike that gave Leno no chance as it whipped into the top corner.

Ilkay Gundogan's close-range effort was repelled moments later by Leno, who made another smart save to deny Haaland's drive early in the second half.

The increasingly over-worked Leno saved Alvarez's strike at his near post.

A long delay following a serious injury to Fulham's Andreas Pereira lost City some of their grip on the game.

They had a lucky escape when Ederson almost lost possession inside his area, sparking a scramble that ended with the keeper poking the ball to safety.