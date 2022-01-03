Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount strikes the ball after his free-kick rebounded off of Liverpool's French defender Ibrahima Konate (2L) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on January 2, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League.
  • Should Manchester United beat Wolves on Monday, the same 10-point gap between first and second will separate Chelsea to Tottenham in seventh, who have three games in hand.

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years.

