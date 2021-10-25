Manchester United's worst Premier League defeats

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) talk before the restart after Liverpool scored their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 24, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

  • Philippe Albert's stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a memorable victory as Kevin Keegan's men, who also scored through Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, thrashed their title rivals.

Manchester United suffered their heaviest ever Old Trafford defeat against Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side romped to a stunning 5-0 win on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also netted for the rampant visitors.
After one of the darkest days in United's history, AFP Sports look at some of their other nightmare Premier League defeats:

