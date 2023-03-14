Mandela shatters 708-minute goal dought on Isabirye debut

Sharif Kimbowa's acrobatic volley for Wakiso Giants on 47 minutes threatened to darken Alex Isabirye's much anticipated debut for Vipers.

For a moment, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium went silent yesterday as John Luyinda's Purple Sharks were emboldened by the home comfort to push Vipers all the way.

Yet, it was easy to notice a slight change in attitude and zeal of Vipers players in the few days Isabirye has been in charge.

They challenged for 50-50 duels and fought valiantly to impose themselves on the game in the first half only to be twice denied by Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya.

Wakiso Giants midfielder Marvin Nyanzi who had exquisitely set up Kimbowa then turned provider to substitute Norman Ogik for a possible second goal but the latter couldn't lob the ball over inrushing Vipers goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora.

Vipers continued to bombard the hosts and soon left-winger Martin Kizza was crossing the ball to right-back Ashraf Mandela who made no mistake to send a low shot into the bottom corner of the Wakiso Giants net on 78 minutes. At 1-1, it was everyone's game to lose.

The goal that came after a lengthy wait of 708 minutes was greeted with a pandemonium and boasted Vipers morale to fight on.

Wakiso Giants finished the last nine minutes with ten minutes after defender Paul Willa was stretched off after a clumsy clash with Vipers forward Desire Tety yet Luyinda had employed all the five substitutes.

The pulsating spotkicks saw Vipers win their third Uganda Cup shootout session following earlier victories over Bujumbura and Jinja North.

Bright Anukani, Martin Kizza, Abubakar Lawal and Hillary Mukundane scored for Vipers while Ogik and Tom Masiko missed their spotkicks after George Kaddu,Rahmat Senfuka and Moses Aliro had netted for Wakiso Giants.

" I was happy to see Mandela score and the team building on that to go forward.

"I didn't change much but I discovered what was wrong which helped me change the players' mindset and character," an elated Isabirye told Daily Monitor.

He had partly succeeded to resurrect the animal in Vipers which had largely missed under his predecessor Beto Bianchi.

"This victory will help me build a good team because we have quality players.

"I plan game per game and I promise you I'm bringing something different against Raja Casablanca (in the Caf Champions League group C match at Kitende on Saturday)," Isabirye stressed.

Having led Bul to cup success last season, Isabirye is eager to produce more magic with the two-time winners in the quarterfinals.

In the other round of 16 match played at Kavumba, Emmanuel Loki, Ibrahim Kasinde (brace) and Nelson Sentuka netted for 2019 finalist Soltilo Bright Stars as they edged side Kiyinda Boys 4-0.

Sole hope

Pressed on the wall and some calling for his axing, Express boss James Odoch will hope the StarTimes Uganda Premier League woes don't follow the Red Eagles in the knockout tournament today when they take on Regional League side Paidha Black Angels.

"The most important thing is not to take our opponents for granted and not underestimate them, because they managed to make this round, and have also been playing well in the regional league," Odoch revealed.