Mawejje makes resurgent Police unplayable - Kyesimire

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Bul coach Athur Kyesimira is wary of the threat posed by experienced and combative Cop Tonny Mawejje ahead of today’s clash at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium.

Kyesimira played with Mawejje at Police in the 2006-2007 season and isn’t surprised that the midfielder’s return to the Cops has seem them transform from last season’s stragglers to contenders.

“I played with Mawejje for two seasons and I know he can control any team in the league with his intelligence and ball distribution,” he told Daily Monitor said.

“He plays as though he is just revising his old notes. Stop him and you will have frozen part of Police.”

Bul arrive in Kampala fresh from handing KCCA their third straight loss in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Kyesimira’s plans to tame second-placed Police revolves around marking Mawejje out of the match.

To tame KCCA in Friday’s 2-1 win at Bugembe, Kyesimira employed Aggrey Madoi, Geoffrey Akol and Ibrahim Mugulusi but he admits they may need adjustments to subdue Police counter-passing style.

Advertisement

“Police are very confident in their possessive play but they are not as penetrative as KCCA,” added Kyesimira, whose Bul side are equally as confident on the ball.

“If Robert Mukhongotya and Musa Esenu get supply from Joseph Ssemujju, we are destined for victory.”

‘Mawejje is old wine’

Police coach Abdallah Mubiru is overjoyed by Mawejje’s input to the team that he says he is building around the midfielder.

“He is yet to fully recover since he got injured in the first match against Wakiso Giants. He is a natural leader, true professional and someone who gives his whole. Police will be better when he is 100 percent fit,” Mubiru said of his skipper.

Police’s midfield quartet of Yusuf Ssozi, Ruben Kimera, Muwadda Mawejje and Brian Muruli Mayanja will be crucial as the 2005/2006 champions eye top spot.

But to get their wish, the Cops will hope defending champions and leaders Vipers do not return from the 105km trip to the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru with maximum points.

The Venoms will play the second of two games on the silicon turf against Kyetume after troubled Busoga United have dated Soltilo Bright Stars in the lunchtime kickoff.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba is yet to settle on his regular team but three-goal hero Yunus Ssentamu remains a sure deal starter.

Deposed leaders UPDF host abject travellers Onduparaka at Bombo.

Uganda Premier League

Today | LIVE ON SANYUKA TV

Busoga Utd vs. Bright Stars 1pm

Kyetume vs. Vipers 4pm

Kitara vs. Mbarara City 4pm

Police vs. Bul 4pm

UPDF vs. Onduparaka 4pm

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com