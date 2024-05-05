Mbalangu emerges from shadows as Nec reach final

Even during his playing days with SC Villa and Uganda Cranes, Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu was always an unheralded figure.

He was this sturdy and bullish forward who banged goals for fun but never out of late Magid Musisi's overbearing shadow.

Come his enigmatic coaching career, Mbalangu rarely takes the plaudits when his teams register tangible success.

His reserved demeanor and staunch Islamic principles allow him to enjoy taking the back seat and let others glow in his sweat.

After guiding new league comers NEC to their maiden Stanbic Uganda Cup finals following a 3-1 aggregate win over Bul on Saturday, Mbalangu seemed a relieved man who deserved a pat on the back.

"We have worked for it (Uganda Cup). Our first target was to avoid relegation and have a good position, " he said.

Double in sight

NEC are fifth in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 43 points from 25 matches and can go within three points of leaders Bul (49 points in 26 matches) if they overcome Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Ground on Wednesday.

"We have managed to compete in both the league and Uganda Cup because we give priority to one particular game at a time. Our mentality is to win, " he revealed.

Yet even with this registered success, Mbalangu's job at NEC is still under threat with Wakiso Giants boss John 'Ayala' Luyinda being touted as the next coach next season.

Nec striker Cromwell Rwothomio (on the ball) was again among the goals. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

"For now, I'm still the head coach and I believe that I'm doing well as we prepare to take on Soltilo Bright in the league next.

"If you're to lose your job, you can't stop it, " Mbalangu revealed.

Three seasons ago, he was sacked immediately after granting Arua Hill their maiden top flight league appearance.

Mbalangu was also axed at Mbarara City just when he had tried to finetune the then financially constrained Ankole Lions into solemn title challengers.

At his beloved SC Villa, he was shown the exit door with flimsy excuses as he set about assembling a title winning outfit.

Red-hot Rwothomio

In Saturday's 2-0 commanding victory over Abbey Kikomeko's Bul at Lugogo, NEC that had drawn 1-1 in the first semifinal leg at Njeru, once again had to thank forward Cromwell Rwothomio.

Already with nine strikes in the league, the former URA and Vipers pacy forward acrobatically netted the second goal after Bul defence failed to deal with an initial shot.

Right winger Joseph Data had capitalized on Bul left-back Emmanuel Obua's sloppiness to put the hosts in a deserved lead in the first half.

Bul looked paperweight without left-back Nicholas Mwere, skipper Pascal Ngobi and 11-goal hero Alex Kitata as they bade goodbye to their double dream.

Mbalangu has cultivated a combative side that looks unstoppable when he gets his notes right but at times his team develops feet of clay under immense pressure.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinals

NEC 2 (1) - (1)0 Bul