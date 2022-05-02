Mulindwa: Success of Kitende fills academy structure void

For a budding player like Najib Yiga, this has been a fruitful season yield.

The midfielder was one of the pivotal performers for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football champions, St Mary’s Kitende, in Arua in the same season he broke through as a go-to player for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers.

Kitende won their 10th national football trophy after beating Gombe High School 2-0 in the final at Barifa Stadium on Friday.

Kitende proprietor Lawrence Mulindwa reveals they have developed a strategic programme to cultivate a winning mentality right through the feeder school to the club.

“After instilling a winner’s attitude into these you players, we send them to the next level which is Vipers. Other players join other clubs and other football tiers,” Mulindwa said as he received the USSSA trophy at Kitende on Saturday.

“Ugandan football lacks proper academies and so the success of schools like Kitende helps cover the gap.”

The former Fufa president proposed that the Uganda Cranes under Micho Sredojevic rebuilding should embrace a total overhaul and give the ‘kids’ a chance.

“Ugandan football has lagged behind because young players struggle to balance books and soccer,” he said.

“At the moment, we have managed to get players that are excelling at both and the national team should give them a chance during its rebuilding,” he added.

As he rewarded the players and technical team with cash envelopes, Mulindwa tasked them to start preparing for the East Africa trophy due in September in Arusha, Tanzania, saying he still has “trophy thirst” to quench.

Mulindwa attributes Kitende’s juggernaut in school football to “early purposeful preparation, determination, consistency and discipline.”

He said having five-time league winners Vipers has not barred Kitende from employing student players from UPDF, KCCA, Soltilo Bright Stars and Wakiso Giants.

Senior players role

Vipers skipper Halid Lwaliwa and teammate Paul Mucureezi were around to receive the trophy – and took turns to hug and congratulate the triumphant players. The two are former students at the school and continue to talk to the lads on a daily basis.

“Before we went to Arua, Lwaliwa and Mucureezi told us what to expect and how to perform under pressure,” Kitende captain Andrew Kawooya, a KCCA player on-loan at UPDF, said.

“I’m a Senior Six candidate and would like to sum it up with the East Africa trophy. I’ll leave behind a competent team that can defend the titles next year.”

TODAY

Busoga United vs. Wakiso Giants

Police vs. SC Villa

WEEKEND RESULTS

Arua Hill 2- 1 Mbarara City

Bright Stars 1 - 0 Gaddafi

Bul 0-0 Onduparaka

Tooro United 0-2 KCCA

UPDF 0- 1 URA