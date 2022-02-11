Nadunga ready to repay coaches’ faith

Kawempe Muslims’s Sharon Nadunga scored twice as her side beat Kampala Queens at IUIU play grounds on Wednesday. Photo / John Batanude

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • And she takes on a responsibility that has also been previously given to household names in the women’s game like Sandra Nabweteme – who was watching on the sidelines and Hasifa Nassuna – now at Uganda Christian University and seven goals shy of a league century.

Kawempe Muslim striker Sharon Nadunga says the top scorer’s log “looks good” with her name on top of it.

