Nadunga ready to repay coaches’ faith

Kawempe Muslim striker Sharon Nadunga says the top scorer’s log “looks good” with her name on top of it.

This was after her brace – with goals in either half – led Kawempe to a 2-0 win over Kampala Queens (KQ) in their first match of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWSL).

However, it is early days and Nadunga has to prove that she can be more consistent than she has been in the past seasons.

Coach Ayub Khalifa immediately bestowed the pressure on the 25-year old after Kawempe lost star striker Juliet Nalukenge to a professional club in Cyprus.

And she takes on a responsibility that has also been previously given to household names in the women’s game like Sandra Nabweteme – who was watching on the sidelines and Hasifa Nassuna – now at Uganda Christian University and seven goals shy of a league century.

Initially, it looked like the role would go Allen Nasaazi, who scored the most goals (five) for Kawempe in the shortened version of the FWSL last year but the budding forward is set to occupy a role on the record topflight champions have also lost Margaret Kunihira.

“I want to thank God first for the win,” Nadunga said after the game

“And then the coaches for believing in me. I have promised them that if they put their trust in me, I will repay the faith.

The target is to keep scoring for the entire season and I promise that we will work hard as a unit to ensure it is possible,” she added.

Kawempe well coached

The win meant a lot to Kawempe not only because it boosted the confidence of the squad given the players that have left but also because there was a lot of pre-match hype about the players KQ had signed like Shamirah Nalugya and Zaina Nandede, who did not play.

While KQ looked a collection of ‘galaticos’ new and old, Kawempe counted on the midfield presence of diminutive players Hadija Nandago and Shakirah Nyinagahirwa.

But also the ability of youngsters like Nasaazi and Halimah Kampi, both 17, to fit into an expansive football system.

Fufa Women Super League top scorers

Two Goals: Sharon Nadunga (Kawempe) –

One Goal: Favour Nambatya (She Corporate)l

Grace Nassongo (She Corporate)

Hasifah Nassuna (UCU)