Nanziri brace leads KQ to the top

Resty Nanziri scored an early second half brace to help Kampala Queens (KQ) to a 2-all draw away at Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga yesterday.

UMHS started strong with new signing and national team goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro cleared to play on the eve of the match giving assured security at the back.

That propelled the forward line to play on the front foot and the effort were rewarded with two goals within 25 minutes from Latifah Nakasi and Anita Namata.

However, they could not keep the energy in the second half and retreated to their own half from the start. KQ capitalized and Nanziri pulled one back for them from a corner in the 50th minute.

Six minutes later, she finished off a sweeping move that started with Shamirah Nalugya and involved Zainah Nandede and 35th minute substitute Lillian Mutuuzo to level the game.

Both sides had chances to kill off the encounter but could not getting the right finishing edge.

However, the draw propelled KQ to the top of the 10 team log on goal difference after She Corporate, who also have 26 points, fell to a shock 5-0 loss away to Lady Doves in Masindi.

A hattrick from Fazila Ikwaput, completed in stoppage time after a first half brace, and goals from either half from Norah Alupo and Dorcus Kwikiriza crucified Corporate to their first loss of the season.

In Mukono, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals returned to winning ways at home by beating Tooro Queens 3-1 and are now fourth with 21 points - three behind UMHS.

A brace from Hasifah Nassuna ensured she closes in on the century of goals. However, Fufa records show she is still on 99 goals.

Mercy Nabulobi scored UCU's other goal.

That loss dragged Tooro Queens, with 12 points, back to the relegation fight as Rines SS, now on 10 points alongside She Maroons, also beat Kawempe Muslim 2-1 at home at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso.



FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

UMHS Lubaga 2-2 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves 4-0 She Corporate

Rines SS 2-1 Kawempe Muslim

UCU Lady Cardinals 3-1 Tooro Queens

MONDAY

She Maroons 0-0 Olila HS