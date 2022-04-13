New-look Mubs wary of unknown quantity Kisubi

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) coach Ayiekoh Charles, has said his team are rebuilding following two years of no Pepsi University Football League action.

“We have taken over two years without playing league football so we are just rebuilding the team. We have only three players from the 2020 season, the rest are completely new,” Ayiekoh said.

“It’s going to be a tough game against Kisubi because we are playing with a new team and we are playing someone we don’t know. But we have been doing a lot of preparations and having friendlies with strong teams so I am confident we shall still do well this season,” Ayiekoh added.

Mubs are two-time champions, a record they hold jointly with Kampala University. However the last time they finished in the top 4 was in the 2017 final, which they lost to Uganda Martyrs University.

According to University of Kisubi coach, Kizito Louis, MUBS should expect stern resistance tomorrow when they face them.

“MUBS is a very strong team and against them we are the underdogs. But we are not going to roll over for them and they should expect stern resistance from us,” Kizito said.

“Any team that is facing us should expect a good challenge. Although we are relatively new in the league we are going to give other teams a run for their money,” Kizito added.

On Tuesday, Makerere University were victorious on their return to the league after edging YMCA Comprehensive Institute 1-0.

Kasaga Sadat converted from the spot in the 33rd minute after the referee awarded a penalty due to a handball by a YMCA player in the box.

PEPSI UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Wednesday fixture - 3pm

University of Kisubi vs MUBS, 3pm

