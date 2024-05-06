Newbies Kitara, NEC rewriting history

The curtains are coming down on yet another domestic season of many firsts and upsets.

Whereas there is a gargantuan debate about who will eventually win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League crown, the Stanbic Uganda Cup will surely have a new winner in its 50th edition.

Unfancied clubs Kitara and Nec, both promoted at the start of the season, are ripping history scripts apart after defying the odds to make the Uganda Cup final and also staging a solid shot at the league title.

Brian Ssenyondo's that trounced Pader side Pajule Lions 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinal, are second in the table with 48 points from 26 matches while Nec under Hussein Mbalangu edged Bul 3-1 on aggregate in the other semifinal.

Paul Mucureezi is proud with how far Kitara has come. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

The Soldiers are just six points shy of leaders Bul's 49-point tally and victory over Soltilo Bright Stars on Wednesday could propel them to third slot currently occupied by Vipers.

Mucureezi's sixth final

Experience and 12th player (animated fans) are Kitara's unbeknownst secret weapons that are driving them to lofty heights when few give them a chance.

"I'm feeling great as I prepare to play in my sixth Uganda Cup final.

"Kitara has made it to the final because of being focused, having experienced players like me and the support of the adoring fans that escort us even too far to reach areas like Pajule.

"We want to reward them with a trophy," Mucureezi, who has won three Uganda Cup trophies with KCCA and Vipers, wrote on his X handle.

He calls it a 50-50 final because NEC has shown the potential to hurt the big boys and also has battle-hardened players like Cromwell Rwothomio, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Gaddafi Wahab and Benjamin Ochan.

"Anything can happen in the final. While still at Vipers, we were outright favourites against Bul in Masindi but we lost the final 3-1.

"The more complex path we have taken to get here (eliminated Nebbi Central, Gaddafi, SC Villa, Pajule Lions and Vipers) gives us firm belief that we can get Nec's scalp," Mucureezi added.

SC Villa defender Arnold Odong (L) tackles Kitara striker Paul Mucureezi. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Usama's moment

Abdallah Mubiru's sixth-placed KCCA, 42 points from 25 matches, will vest their remaining faint title hopes in the man of the moment - Usama Arafat - when they host relegation-threatened UPDF on Tuesday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

The dribbling winger scored a compelling brace for KCCA as they beat SC Villa 2-0 on May 1 at Namboole Stadium to take his season tally to eight goals.

KCCA's leading goal scorer Muhammad Shaban, 15 goals, will also be out to entreched his golden boot race lead when he faces Paul Kiwanuka's 14th paced UPDF (21 points in 25 matches) that edged soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 last Thursday to keep slim hopes of survival.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Final - May 25

NEC vs. Kitara

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday

KCCA vs. UPDF, 7pm (Lugogo)

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Gaddafi vs. Maroons, 4pm (Gaddafi Arena)