No separation at Christmas

The biggest worry as KCCA settled for a stalemate with archrivals Express yesterday at the MTN Phillip Omondi Stadium is why Morley Byekwaso’s side develops feet of clay in title defining matches .

See, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) leaders put up the same dissatisfying display against the Red Eagles like they had done against Vipers, and SC Villa.

At 28 points from 12 matches, KCCA is now two points ahead of second placed Vipers, who have a game in hand.

The home side bombarded the visitors to inflict early damage, but trust Wasswa Bbosa’s style of stifling play, Express valiantly held on. KCCA’s best chance fell to returning forward Sadat Anaku, whose well-timed ferocious shot was tipped cover by Express custodian Denis Otim on 57 minutes. On 55 minutes, KCCA left-back Herbert Achai had put Otim to another stern test but he was equal to it.

On a day when KCCA defender John Revita kept Express dangerman Eric Kambale silent, the Red Eagles’ two glorious scoring opportunities fell to Charles Musiige and Godfrey Lwesibawa who couldn’t beat KCCA goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

“We got the chances but we didn’t utilize them. Converting has been our main weakness. We should address it with immediate effect. We are now shifting focus to the Busoga United match on Tuesday,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa, revealed.

Pressure games

KCCA coach Byekwaso admitted that his boys lose their nerves in highly-billed matches.

“What failed us today is putting the ball beyond the line. The boys are always under pressure in big games. But the boys tried their best,” Byekwaso revealed. He admitted to learning a few lessons after the barren draw.

“We are glad to have gained a point today. God decides who wins these big games. The match has emboldened me and given me hope that we can get more success in future,” he added. The champions Express are now fifth with 20 points from 12 matches.

Jogoo joy

Midfielder Salim Abdallah netted a penalty on 16 minutes to give SC Villa victory over Busoga United at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru. Petros Koukouras’ charges are now 11th on the log with 13 points from 11 matches.

At Bombo Barracks, Musa Esenu’s 12th minute goal for Bul was cancelled out by Ivan Ahimbisibwe’s 78th minute leveller for hosts UPDF. Arua Hill coach Livingstone Mbabazi returned to haunt former side Wakiso Giants with a 2-1 victory at the Wakisha Stadium. Gaddafi Gadinho gave the visitors the lead on 15 minutes before midfielder Tom Masiko restored parity for Alex Gitta’s hard fighting Purple Sharks. Alfred Leku’s 64th minute strike awarded the three points to the Kongolo. Victory took league debutants Arua Hill to fourth with 21 points while Wakiso Giants are sixth on 20 points.

URA wake up

At the Arena of Visons in Ndejje, skipper Shafik Kagimu drew first blood for URA on 14 minutes before Ibrahim Juma Dada sealed the fourth win for Sam Timbe’s side in the 78th minute.

Highly-fancied URA that had gone four matches without victory are now eighth on the log with 17 points from 10 matches.

Uganda Premier League

Results - Yesterday

KCCA 0-0 Express

UPDF 1-1 BUL

URA 2-0 Mbarara City

Wakiso Giants 1-2 Arua Hill