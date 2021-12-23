No separation at Christmas

Express goalkeeper Denis Otim (black jersey) tips away a pinpoint header from KCCA midfielder Arafat Osama ( 27) during yesterday’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. The match ended in goalless draw. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • KCCA coach Byekwaso admitted that his boys lose their nerves in highly-billed matches.

The biggest worry as KCCA settled for a stalemate with archrivals Express yesterday at the MTN Phillip Omondi Stadium is why Morley Byekwaso’s side develops feet of clay in title defining matches .

