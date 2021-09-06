Paralympics: So much to do

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

Ritah Assimwe has vowed to eat less chapatti and hit the gym more. Peace Oroma just wants more exposure. Husnah Kukundakwe looks destined for the big time.

There are plenty of lessons to take from Uganda’s showing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics that ended yesterday with a sumptuous closing ceremony.

While there’s only David Emong’s bronze in the 1500m T46 race to show for the team, not much was expected or demanded of the other three debutants.

“I have learnt that eating right comes first. I have to reduce the chapatti,” Asiimwe, who lost all her three para-badminton matches, says cheekily.

“Seriously, I must go to the gym because these girls are light off their feet.”

Placed in group C of the SU5 category, she lost to China’s Quixia Yang, the second seed, 21-2 and 21-6. Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro beat Asiimwe 21-2 and 21-5. Megan Hollander breezed to a 21-6 and 21-7 victory over the Ugandan. In total, all her matches lasted 57 minutes.

Her compatriot, Peace Oroma, didn’t fare much better. While improving her personal best in the 100m and 400m T13 races, she didn’t make it from the Heats.



Oroma suffers from Keratoconus, an eye disease that affects the structure of the cornea, resulting in loss of vision.

“My target is to improve my time and make it to the Commonwealth Games (next year),” Oroma says.

Having four athletes here is a 400-per cent increase on the contingent that went to Brazil years ago where Emong got silver, Uganda’s first at the Games.

Up to 162 teams qualified at least one athlete. Six of them, Bhutan, Grenada, Guyana, Maldives, Paraguay, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, made their debut appearances. Predictably, China (207 medals), Great Britain (124), USA (104) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (118) dominated the medal table as they did with the entries.

Uganda Paralympic Committee president Bumali Mpindi says only an increase in entries will bring more success.

“We’re going to pursue partnership with the army... there are so many sports that injured soldiers in Mubende (rehabilitation centre) can do. We can start with shooting,” Mpindi said.

The ultimate gold will be to get more disabled persons, rather differently abled people, to do sport.

At a glance

David Emong was best performer with a bronze in 1500M T46. Para-Badminton’s Ritah Asiimwe lost all three games 2-0. Para-Swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe finished sixth 100m Breaststroke, while Peace Oroma lost both the 100M T13 and 400m T13 in the Heats.

