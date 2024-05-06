Police two wins away, Elephant tramples Jinja

Police put up a five-star performance to dispatch Kyetume 5-0 in the betPawa Big League on Sunday as they moved closer to promotion.

The Cops could’ve sealed their promotion back to the Uganda Premier League with the win but a draw against Mbale Heroes at home and a loss to Blacks Power last week put their champagne on ice.

Their coach Simon Mugerwa warned his boys against complacency as the chasers narrowed the gap to four points and indeed they reacted perfectly on a day their competitors dropped points.

Raymond Onyai connected home from Brian Obedi’s pass to give the hosts the lead in the 26th minute of a tightly contested first half.

Mugerwa readjusted his setup by adding in Samuel Kayongo, Denis Kalanzi and Reagan Male at the start of the second half in a show of tactical masterclass.

Herman Wasswa doubled the lead off a Kalanzi pass in the 70th minute to open the floodgates. The veteran striker was at it again seven minutes later to stub in a penalty after Steven Kabuye was hacked in the box.

Kabuye got his goal with two minutes remaining after finishing off Kalanzi’s good work from the right.

The other substitute, Male, summed up the day deep in extra time to fire in Wasswa’s pass.

The win takes Police to 47 points, five and six above Kataka and Lugazi who cancelled each other out in a goalless draw in Buikwe.

The Cops need six points from their remaining fixtures against Kigezi, Elephants, Kaaro and Jinja North to confirm their promotion after two seasons in the cold.

Jinja North became the third team to bid farewell to the second division after falling to Young Elephants in Bugembe. Calvary’s 1-0 win over Blacks Power automatically relegated Elephants who dragged Jinja North along with them with the 1-0 victory.

Kigezi Homeboys (31 points), Kaaro Karungi (28), Calvary (27) and Kyetume with 23 points will complete the relegation puzzle.

Betpawa Big League

Weekend results

Calvary 1-0 Blacks Power

Police 5-0 Kyetume

Booma 3-1 Kiyinda Boys

Lugazi 0-0 Kataka

Kaaro Karungi 1-0 Kigezi Homeboyz