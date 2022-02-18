Rangers stun Dortmund as Barca and Napoli draw in Europa League

Rangers' English defender James Tavernier (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammates during the UEFA Europa League play-off football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Rangers in Dortmund on February 17, 2022. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barcelona increasingly dominated possession but needed one of four penalties awarded for handball by VAR in the Europa League on Thursday to level.

Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday while Barcelona had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Napoli in their play-off first leg tie.

