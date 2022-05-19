Refined Bul outwit Booma to set up Vipers rematch in final

Bul earned another shot at the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy and a chance to exact revenge on Vipers after easing past Boomato a 6-1 aggregate victory over regional league side Booma yesterday.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League outfit won the second leg of the semi-final 1-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium in a dull affair to add to their 5-1 rout last week.

Vipers routed Bul 8-0 in last season’s anticlimactic final, a first for the latter. They will surely feel they can do a lot better than last April.

Coach Alex Isabiryre had the luxury of making nine changes to his side ahead of the league climax this Saturday. Bul could finish as high as third.

It was Karim Ndugwa’s goal, his seventh of this year’s run, which proved decisive in the 10th minute. He nodded home Ivan Wanis cross after a fine run on the left by the winger.

No comeback

There was no chance of a comeback. “We’ve fought hard to reach this stage and want to go and make amends in the final this time,” Isabirye said after the match.

This pairing was arguably Booma’s toughest test after they overcame somewhat weaker opponents in Nyamityobora, Kajjansi United, Tipsa and Maroons in the early stages.