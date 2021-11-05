Revita, Mulondo jostle for open Cranes defensive slot

John Revita of Uganda Cranes in action against Nothern Region during the Uganda Cranes Nothern Region Tour at Boma ground in Kitgum which Uganda Cranes won 3-1. Photo/ Ismail Kezaala

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • KCCA defensive kingpin John Revita, who exuded calmness and agility when paired with club-mate Denis Iguma in the first half, has also made a worthy exhibition in the last three league matches that might have tickled Micho before he announces his final squad this weekend

Uganda Cranes final assault on Kenya and Mali next week in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers threatens to be hampered by injury concerns of defender Enock Walusimbi and suspect fitness levels of returning Halid Lwaliwa.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.