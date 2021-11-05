Revita, Mulondo jostle for open Cranes defensive slot

Uganda Cranes final assault on Kenya and Mali next week in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers threatens to be hampered by injury concerns of defender Enock Walusimbi and suspect fitness levels of returning Halid Lwaliwa.

Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic might have got his heart in one place after watching Vipers centre-back Livingston Mulondo put in a solid shift in the friendly match against a selected Northern Region side on Thursday at Kitgum Booma Grounds. For 45 minutes in the second half, Mulondo forged an enviable understanding with former Vipers teammate Geoffrey Wasswa, easing on Micho's defensive dilemma incase Walusimbi doesn't recover in time and Lwaliwa is not risked.

That was on top of is inspiring display for the Venoms as they climbed second in the Uganda Premier League.

Mulondo, who made his debut against Rwanda in Cranes 1-0 win at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende last month, was aggressive and spot on in every attempt as Ibrahim Orit, Shafik Kagimu and Rogers Mayo scored in the national team's 3-1 rout of the upcountry side.

KCCA defensive kingpin John Revita, who exuded calmness and agility when paired with club-mate Denis Iguma in the first half, has also made a worthy exhibition in the last three league matches that might have tickled Micho before he announces his final squad this weekend.

The ponytailed smooth operator has been out of action for 21 months nursing a recurring knee injury but his defensive partnership with Iguma has relegated Wasswa to the Kasasiro Boys bench and also given football faithful hope of a pair tailor-made for the big occasion.

Almost out of the blue, Express captain Walusimbi gatecrashed the Cranes party on day one of the qualifiers against Kenya and has since become a mainstay in defence -first seamlessly partnering Lwaliwa and later Isreal based Timothy Awany.

Micho has prided in the fact that Cranes is yet to concede in four outings as they sit two points behind Group E leaders Mali.

Home boys make midfield case

Only Vipers starlet Bobosi Byaruhanga has managed to own patent rights to a place in the crowded Cranes midfield. The latest show in the league and now in the trial match, has seen midfielders like Orit, Kagimu, Mahad Kakooza and Julius Poloto put it before Micho that they can give the foreign based legion a run for their money. The creative spark still eludes Micho's team, a burden carried by Supersport playmaker Moses Waiswa, yet Express winger Martin Kizza, Vipers Bright Anukani and Kagimu believe they can present a partial remedy.

Shafik Kagimu of Uganda Cranes shoots into the goal against Nothern Region during the Uganda Cranes Nothern Region Tour at Boma ground in Kitgum which Uganda Cranes won 3-1. Photo/ Ismail Kezaala

Group E fixtures and results

October results

Kenya 0-1 Mali

Uganda 1-0 Rwanda

Match Day 1 results

Mali 1-0 Rwanda

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

Match Day 2 results

Rwanda 1-1 Kenya

Uganda 0-0 Mali

Match Day 3 results

Mali 5-0 Kenya

Rwanda 0-1 Uganda

Group E standings

Team P W D L F A Pts

Mali 4 3 1 0 7 0 10

Uganda 4 2 2 0 2 0 8

Kenya 4 0 2 2 1 7 2

Rwanda 4 0 1 3 1 4 1

November 11

Uganda Vs Kenya,4:00pm

St Mary's Stadium-Kitende

Mali Vs Uganda, 7:00pm

Bamako

Match Day 6, November 14

Mali vs Uganda

Kenya vs Rwanda

Play-offs, March 2022

National team Regional Tour

Thursday results

Northern Region Select 1-3 Uganda Cranes