Routine opening defeat for Oilers as basketball returns

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

City Oilers know how to win the last game of every season but not the first. It has now become routine for the seven-time National Basketball League (NBL) champions to fall on day one of the season and still run away with the title in the end.

Newly promoted Namuwongo Blazers are the latest side to defeat the Oilers in an opening encounter of the season after a 71-66 victory at Kampala International University in Kansanga on Saturday.

Mandy Juruni’s charges got out of the blocks early with good ball movement of the ball and were 17-6 up at the end of the first quarter as the Blazers struggled to execute on offence.

But the newcomers found their footing in the second quarter and suffocated the Oilers defence, limiting the defending champions to seven points and scoring 23 for a 29-24 lead.

Paul Odong came off the bench to drop 22 points, Chris Omanye added 11, while Daniel Juuko and Geoffrey Soro contributed 10 each as the new team in town held on for 71-66 victory.

The Oilers seemed to fancy the three-ball and on a night they shot a dismal seven of 226, defeat was inevitable.

Advertisement

Only Jimmy Enabu (19) and James Okello (10) managed to score in double figures for the Oilers as the new signings struggled to impress.

Juruni was far from impressed with the record of having won only one game of the opening season but believes things will get better.

“We wanted to win and gave it our all but lost,” he told Daily Monitor.

The victorious Steven Nyeko was impressed by his side’s reaction after a slow start to the game.

“We played as a unit and stayed disciplined. It’s just the first game and we have to stay focused,” Nyeko said.

Full house

In a press release sent out on Friday April 16, Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (Fuba) revealed that there would be no fans allowed anywhere near the court in a bid to adhere to all Standard Operating Procedures.

The fans must have missed the communication and despite the enforcement at the venue, it was a full house, especially students of the host university.

It remains to be seen what the federation will do to keep a crowd starved of the game for over a year away from the grounds.

Limiting numbers in stadia has failed in most of the sports that have resumed in the country and basketball might not be any different.

KIU, KCCA start strong

KIU Titans is one of the teams fronted by many to fight for the championship and home advantage might play a part in how far they go this season.

Denis Balungu dropped 19 points as the home side pummelled Betway Power 91-66 under the scorching Saturday sun.

Debutant Faizal Aden only got 17 points and registered 13 points.

Salim Kisulu, Isaac Afidra and Stephen Wundi contributed 19, 11 and 10 in Power’s losing effort.

In the women’s league, Claire Lamunu and Leticia Awor inspired KCCA Leopards to a 58-55 victory over champions JKL Lady Dolphins. Lamunu marked her return to the local league with 13 points while Awor came off the bench to contribute 16.

Hope Akello and Flavia Okecho had 18 and 11 in a losing cause for the Dolphins.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com