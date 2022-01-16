Salah shows up for Egypt, Nigeria through to Cup of Nations last 16

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) fights for the ball with Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Moreto Cassama  during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Guinea-Bissau and Egypt at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Salah's first-time finish at the back post in the 69th minute in Garoua got his and Egypt's campaign in Cameroon up and running after they had lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their opening Group D game.

Mohamed Salah got back among the goals for Egypt on Saturday as the record seven-time champions beat Guinea-Bissau after Nigeria secured their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.
However, Guinea-Bissau were left fuming after a stunning 82nd-minute strike by Mama Balde was ruled out following a VAR review.

