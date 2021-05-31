Sand Cranes draw lessons from Afcon beach soccer kings Senegal

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

As the 2021 Africa Beach Soccer Nations Cup showpiece folded in the sunny city of Saly, the gulf in class between Senegal and the challengers had been laid bare.

No team had the tools and wits to halt Senegal from taking a sixth Afcon beach soccer tourney held at home on Saturday.

Senegal, backed by a rowdy home crowd numbering about 700, broke no sweat whilst defending their crown - with a resolute, tactical and intense-filled display.

For Uganda’s Sand Cranes, losing 5-1 to Senegal in the opening match was a blessing in disguise that exposed the harsh realities of the heavy workload at their hands if they are to dine on the table of men regularly.

Uganda aside, the Lions of Teranga devoured Tanzania 3-1, Morocco 3-1 and made light work of Mozambique in the finals winning 4-1.

The Sand Cranes maiden appearance brought up the need to develop the team’s feeble defence, target shooting, speed and intensity. The questionable game management techniques called for an upgrade for the coaches.

“I’m proud of the players and their character at the tournament. We are only making a debut and hope that one day, we shall play at the World Cup finals,” Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge said.

With Uganda exhibiting sharpness in attack and Baker Lukooya, Emmanuel Wasswa and Ismail Kawawulo providing goals, the Sand Cranes were expected to better the fourth place finish.

But like the 5-3 mauling by Morocco in the playoff match showed, Uganda’s chances of a surprise beach soccer World Cup appearance were so near yet too far.

Senegal, beach soccer Afcon title winners in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021, will be joined by Mozambique at the August World Cup in Russia.

Beach soccer Afcon

Final

Senegal 4-1 Mozambique

SAND CRANES | Group stage

Senegal 5-1 Uganda

Uganda 4-3 Tanzania

Semifinal

Uganda 3-6 Mozambique

Third Place

Morocco 5-3 Uganda

The finalists qualified for the World Cup in Russia

