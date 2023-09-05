SEASON PREVIEW: Ssenyondo's Kitara dreaming big

When Kitara swapped experienced coach Sam Ssimbwa for budding Brian Ssenyondo upon their elevation to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in June, many questions marks were raised over their exact intentions in the top flight.

Ssimbwa had not only delivered them to the promised land two years after they were ruthlessly relegated but also possessed the aura and potential of making The Royals a fearsome and competitive club at the elite level.

Youthful and bubbly Ssenyondo, formerly with UPDF, Mbarara City and Synergy, majestically walked into a Kitara side ready to embrace a complete overhaul and had set themselves lofty targets of finishing among the top five, playing scintillating football and nurturing young players.

Now seemingly financially stable and administratively more organized than in the regrettable 2020-21 season when they were relegated with 13 points from 27 matches in their maiden campaign, Kitara have gone into an overdrive in shipping out players and recruiting over a dozen.

Deo Kasozi, the flamboyant club president has sanctioned the jettisoning of Michael Kagiri, Samuel Adibo, Zakayo Kizito, Farouk Katongole, Ronald Kayondo, Abasi Katerega, Henry Kayondo, Moses Sseruyidde, Davis Ssali, John Kisaakye, Charles Kyomuhendo, Edson Agondeze and Stuart Akugizibwe, who laid a foundation in the promotion bid.

They have since been replaced with Frank Yiga, Jude Ssemugabi, Frank Tumwesigye, Solomon Okwalinga, Chris Kusiima, Kipper Luwalo, Kabon Living, Yasin Sabir, Ibrahim Magandazi, Hamim Ssemakula, Samson Kasozi, Brian Aheebwa, Benjamin Nyakojo, Donato Okello, Shafic Magogo and Denis Omedi.

Most of the new arrivals like Kabon, Luwalo, Okwalinga, Aheebwa, Tumwesigye, Yiga and Nyakojo have been there and done that in the UPL and are expected to provide the feel good factor and technical know how when action rolls off on September 15.

Ready for start gun - Ssenyondo

After having sparring sessions with teams like Wakiso Giants, Pajule FC and Tooro Province, Ssenyondo is convinced his side is in the right frame of mind to engage 16-time league winners SC Villa in the opening match at Wankulukuku.

"We are ready to play our first game (against Villa). We don't have superstars in our team because every player is key to our success this season," Ssenyondo told Daily Monitor.

After battling the Jogoos on September 15th, the Bunyoro based side will head to host Ssenyondo's immediate former employers UPDF at Masindi Stadium before visiting Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

Two tough encounters - against KCCA at Masindi Stadium and Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium - will line up to further test The Royals' mental and physical fortitude at the big stage.

Zaga and the Kabalega boys

Inspired by the great fallen Bunyoro king Kabalega, renowned for his fighting might, Kitara deliberately set out to bank more on homegrown talent to lift the club.

None is bigger than deft play-maker Tumwesigye aka Zaga, whose career had somewhat stagnated at Vipers, Express and Police but returned 'home' to find a springboard. For the adoring and patient Ugandan football audience, it is now or never for the ever promising but negligent Zaga.

Stocky left winger Kabon has also returned from lukewarm stints at Onduparaka and URA as is former KCCA and Mbarara City striker Aheebwa who is eagerly searching for redemption.

Yet in gangly striker Omedi, last season's Fufa Big League top scorer, Kitara have a potent goal threat that may aid them through the thick and thin moments.

Kitara FC profile

Founded;2010



Home Ground; Bombo Barracks



President; Deo Kasozi



Nickname; The Royals



Coach; Brian Ssenyondo

Players out; Michael Kagiri, Samuel Adibo, Zakayo Kizito, Farouk Katongole, Ronald Kayondo,

Abasi Katerega, Henry Kayondo, Moses Sseruyidde, Davis Ssali, John Kisaakye, Charles Kyomuhendo, Edson Agondeze, Stuart Akugizibwe

Players in; Frank Yiga, Jude Ssemugabi, Frank Tumwesigye, Solomon Okwalinga, Chris Kusiima, Kipper Luwalo, Kabon Living, Yasin Sabir, Ibrahim Magandazi, Hamim Ssemakula, Samson Kasozi, Brian Aheebwa, Benjamin Nyakojo, Donato Okello, Shafic Magogo, Denis Omedi