Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad
What you need to know:
- The president had earlier thanked the team for reaching the “summit of Africa” and for bringing “pride and honour that marks great people”.
Senegal has rewarded each member of the national football team with cash prizes and plots of land following their win at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Each team member received more than $87,000 (about Shs306m) and plots in the capital, Dakar, and in the neighbouring Diamniadio city during a ceremony at the presidential palace.
President Macky Sall also appointed the team to Senegal's prestigious Order of the Lion, with fans cheering outside the gates.
He also praised the team's coach, Aliou Cissé.
Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties, becoming the tournament champions for the first time in their history.
The team got a hero's welcome upon their return home.
Tens of thousands of ecstatic revellers celebrated the players' return to Dakar, sitting on top of cars and dancing in the capital's streets.
President Sall was among those greeting the team at the airport.
When coach Cissé raised the trophy cup from the roof of the team's victory bus, crowds cheered in delight.
Players were transported inside and on top of a coach along a packed parade route to the centre of Dakar.