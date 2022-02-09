Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad

Senegal's President Macky Sall (C), Senegal's forward Sadio Mane (R) and Senegal's defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L) attend the decoration ceremony near the Palace of the Republic in Dakar on February 8, 2022.PHOTO/AFP

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Senegal has rewarded each member of the national football team with cash prizes and plots of land following their win at the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
Each team member received more than $87,000 (about Shs306m) and plots in the capital, Dakar, and in the neighbouring Diamniadio city during a ceremony at the presidential palace.
 
President Macky Sall also appointed the team to Senegal's prestigious Order of the Lion, with fans cheering outside the gates.
 
The president had earlier thanked the team for reaching the “summit of Africa” and for bringing “pride and honour that marks great people”.
 
He also praised the team's coach, Aliou Cissé.
 
Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties, becoming the tournament champions for the first time in their history.

