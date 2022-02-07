Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Supporters of Senegal national football team celebrate in Dakar on January 6, 2022, after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nation (CAN) in the final match against Egypt in Yaounde, Cameroon. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS said.

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.

