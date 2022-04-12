She Corporate start final bend emphatically

She Corporate continues to be in the driving seat of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), with 24 points in 10 games, after a reassuring 2-0 win at Kawempe Muslim on Sunday but have a task to maintain form against Rines this afternoon at Mubs Nakawa.

To complete the double over Kawempe, Favour Nambatya and Captain Naume Nagadya scored at the start of the second half in a game of minimal chances to get the Sharks out of the Warriors' grasp.

That finishing prowess should give corporate confidence ahead of today's match with the bottom-placed Rines which held the leaders to a shock 0-0 draw in Wakiso in the first round.

Kawempe, who have another tricky fixture away to Tooro Queens tomorrow, this season dominated the games but could not destroy the opponent, as usual, as coach Ayub Khalifa continues to struggle to find a dependable goal scorer.

"At half time we decided that we stop playing their game," Corporate coach Hassan Isa explained the switch to long balls at the start of the second half - a move that troubled Kawempe after they looked comfortable going toe to toe with the leaders when both sides tried to play an expansive passing game.

Ronah Regina Nantege and Nagadya exchanged passes before the latter delivered a long ball to Nambatya, who did well to open up space for herself by receiving the ball with her left foot and then firing past Diana Natukunda for the opener in the 54th minute.

Four minutes later, Nagadya's strike from distance flew over Natukunda to make it 2-0 after the former noticed the goalkeeper had stepped off her line.

Corporate are now five points ahead of Uganda Martys High School Lubaga, who still have a game in hand against Rines but play Olila High School today in a potential banana skin, and Kampala Queens (KQ) who beat Tooro Queens 1-0 at home but wait till Saturday to host She Maroons.

Shamirah Nalugya scored the lone goal give KQ its first win, at Islamic University in Uganda - Kabojja, in five home games.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULTS

Kawempe Muslim 0-2 She Corporate

Kampala Queens 1-0 Tooro Queens

TODAY'S FIXTURES

She Corporate vs. Rines

Olila HS vs. UMHS

TOMORROW

Tooro Queens vs. Kawempe Muslim

FWSL TABLE

She Corporate 10 7 3 0 14 4 24

Uganda Martyrs 9 6 1 2 15 10 19

Kampala Queens 10 5 4 1 10 5 19

UCU Lady Cardinals 10 5 2 3 13 7 17

Olila High School 10 3 3 4 10 7 12

Kawempe Muslim 10 3 2 5 7 10 11

Tooro Queens 10 1 6 3 5 7 9

Lady Doves 10 2 3 5 8 15 9

She Maroons 10 1 3 6 4 10 6