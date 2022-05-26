She Cranes cherish Plascon push ahead of CWG

The Uganda national netball team the She Cranes have had their morale boosted after receiving a Shs70m cheque for Commonwealth Games kits as well as marketing and promotion from number one paint company Plascon.

The team started non-residential training on Sunday and are delighted to be among the lucky ones to be bankrolled by the company that is well known for funding mens’ teams including rugby, cricket and football.

Morale booster

She Cranes team captain Joan Nampungu says the sponsorship is a huge morale boost as they are shaping for the Birmingham competition.

“We are very happy to get this sponsorship as it will help to cover a lot of things including getting us more kits. We urge other companies to come on board and sponsor us,” she said.

Meanwhile Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Sarah Babirye Kityo also commended Plascon for the support. “We thank Plascon for this kind of trust. You have made the best choice,” she said.

Big association

“UNF is determined to excel in performance, and I want to assure you that we are a bigger team with affiliated members all over the country. We are also going to organize Intercities and games in various regions,” she added.

Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte said sponsoring the She Cranes is a way of promoting women in sports.