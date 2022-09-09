South Africa court frees Micho of sexual assault charges

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is now a free man after an appeal court in South Africa cleared him of a sexual assault case.

Micho was accused of sexually assaulting a waitress twice on at the Wolfson Stadium on December 7, 2020 during the Cosafa tournament played in South Africa. He was the head coach of Zambia during that time.

Micho was in and out of jail at that time before the Gqeberha Regional Court found him guilty of the two separate offences and sentenced him to two suspended three-year jail terms for the respective offenses in October 2021.

"For count one, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not again contravene section 5(2) of the Sexual offenses Act," the Eastern Cape's National Prosecuting Authority announced the ruling.

"For count two, Sredojevic was also sentenced to three years imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not again contravene section 5(1) of the Sexual offenses Act."

The 53-year old went on to file an appeal which the Grahamstown High Court sat and heard last month on August 24. The court ruled in his favour last week on September 2.

"It is ordered that: 1. The appeal be and is hereby succeeds; The conviction and sentences be and is hereby set aside; The order of the Magistrate is substituted with the following: The accused is found not guilty on all accounts and is acquited," the court ruled.

Witch-hunt

Micho who sent a strong-worded statement on Friday mourning said that the complaint, a one Sibabalo Diba, was just a proxy being used by some people who were against him.



"Sibabalo Diba who was a face of a devious, unscrupulous and dirty agenda that was executed with an aim to cast aspersions on my name and spit on my public image, reputation and character," Micho said adding that, "She led a charge to publicly assassinate my good name backed by no substance. She became a messiah for those who had plotted against me, a bunch of faceless cowards who could not outsmart me on the field where I lead and win battles."