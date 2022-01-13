South Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism

Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect in connection to a fire at the South African Parliament, appears at the Magistrate Court in Cape Town on January 11, 2022. - He is suspected of starting a devastating fire that gutted South Africa's parliament. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested around the parliament complex in Cape Town after the fire broke out on January 2 and appeared in court three days later.

A man suspected of starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament made a second court appearance on Tuesday to face a new charge of terrorism, in addition to robbery and arson charges.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.