Speaker rallies EAC in push for Afcon bid

Speaker Anita Among on Friday sent out a call to her counterparts superintending over Parliaments in the East African Community Member states to support Uganda plus other two states to jointly support a joint bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

In the request placed virtually to fellow Speakers that had physically convened in Arusha, Tanzania, Among said “as you may be already aware, Uganda, together with Kenya and Tanzania, we are fronting a joint bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations finals.”

“We shall be counting on your support during this bidding process,” Among told colleagues at the 15th meeting of the Bureau of Speakers of National Legislatures and the East African Legislative assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

She also emphasized that “hosting a Continental event is envisaged not only to boost our regional economy, but it will also be an inspiration to the youth interested in the sport and a motivation to do all the more within their means to better their skills in this regard.”

In an immediate follow-up meeting with leadership spearheading the bid led by Fufa vice president Justus Mugisha, Speaker Among pledged to steer Parliament into availing requisite support for the success of the campaign.

“We passed Shs47b for sports and that we will make sure that money is released. As the speaker of Parliament, I can assure you that you have all my unwavering support towards hosting of Afcon. Where you need any support from me, I will always provide the support.”

“This is a people-centered Parliament, whatever you need, you will always get it here. I have told people [that] the only decision that we can make is to change a man into a woman.”

It is at the same meeting that a copy of the fully compiled Afcon bid was delivered to Speaker Among.

“The bid has all the aspects because it has all the seven guarantees of the government which have been signed off by the speaker,” Mugisha said adding that “ and our sister states are very happy with our input."

A copy of the same bid was then handed over by Fufa President Moses Magogo to the State Minister for Education in charge of Sports Peter Ogwang who then is expected to take it to President Museveni at an official flag off ceremony for the team meant to deliver the bid to Cairo, Egypt.

When asked about the issue of stadia, Ambrose Tashoboya said: "On the issue of stadia, the president has made some pledges on two regional stadia. So those haven't been constructed. But also we have to consult with Fufa, we have to look at the ability to host and also look at the legacy of these champions."

He added "So we also want to put in regions that are able and already have the drive where we know that these facilities will be utilized fully."